Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $85.80 at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $85.80 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $324,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

