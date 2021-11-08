Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.