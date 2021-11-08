Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.18 ($133.16).

Rheinmetall stock traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €87.56 ($103.01). 221,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

