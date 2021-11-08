Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,404,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $3.97 on Monday, reaching $71.03. 387,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

