Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 270,036 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

