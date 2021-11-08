Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

