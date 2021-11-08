Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Downgraded by TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.50.

Shares of RBA traded down C$4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,603. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$507.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

