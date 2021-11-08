Robert W. Baird Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $152.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,981,109 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

