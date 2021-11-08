Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,241,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after buying an additional 715,061 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,558,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 755,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 159,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSE CX opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

