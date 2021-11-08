Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.