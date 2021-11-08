ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $208,740.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00080552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00082515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00096556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,962.06 or 0.99458163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,739.82 or 0.07146741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020956 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

