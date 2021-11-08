Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $277.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of ROG opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

