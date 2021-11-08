Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

