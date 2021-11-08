Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

