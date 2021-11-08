Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.15 ($7.24).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.72 ($7.90). The stock had a trading volume of 9,976,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.84 and its 200 day moving average is €5.85. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

