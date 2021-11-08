Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $47.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

