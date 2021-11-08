Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.