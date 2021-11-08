Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 412.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $237.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $244.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.