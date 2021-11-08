Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.48 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.89 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

