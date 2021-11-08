Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $87.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.48.

ATH stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. Athene has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $91.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Athene will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,305,136. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Athene by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Athene by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Athene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Athene by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

