Royal Bank of Canada Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $197.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.