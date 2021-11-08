Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of EnPro Industries worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $100.66.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.