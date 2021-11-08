Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,515 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of O-I Glass worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

