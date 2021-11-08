Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $123.86

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.86, but opened at $121.26. Ryanair shares last traded at $122.82, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $13,878,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

