Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.96 Million

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post sales of $316.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $876.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $883.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of RHP traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. 195,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,321. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

