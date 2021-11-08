S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 13,986 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GE traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,447. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

