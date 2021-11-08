S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

