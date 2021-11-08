S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $267,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.53. The stock had a trading volume of 98,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.59. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $299.74.

