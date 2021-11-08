S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 791.67 ($10.34).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 674.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

