SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

