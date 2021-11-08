Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,795 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. National Pension Service grew its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,962,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,992,000 after acquiring an additional 256,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $74.04 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

