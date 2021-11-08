Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 1.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

PSCI opened at $102.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

