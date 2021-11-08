Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.