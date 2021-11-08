Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $184,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 14.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $916.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

