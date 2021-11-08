Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in South State by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in South State by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in South State by 106,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

SSB opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

