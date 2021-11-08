Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 258,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.