Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

SAPIF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963. Saputo has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

