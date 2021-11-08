Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.22 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

