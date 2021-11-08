Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.71 ($9.07).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.87 and its 200-day moving average is €7.33.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

