Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541.

agilon health stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Truist cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.