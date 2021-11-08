Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

