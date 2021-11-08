Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $13,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $241.15 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.17 and a one year high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.