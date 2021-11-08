Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 37,337 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $75.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

