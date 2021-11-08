Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $83.50. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,473. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.16.

