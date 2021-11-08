Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $49.53. 14,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

