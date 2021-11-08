Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

