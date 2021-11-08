Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.85

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.