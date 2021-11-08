Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.