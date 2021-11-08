Scotiabank Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.73 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

