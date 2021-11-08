Scotiabank Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$16.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

