Scotiabank Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$16.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.